Delhi has received a beautiful infrastructure gift from Centre: PM Modi after inaugurating Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi has received a beautiful infrastructure gift from Centre: PM Modi after inaugurating Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement