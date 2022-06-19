Country kept 'on permanent boil'; culmination of factors like Agnipath, unemployment resulted in 'severe backlash' from youth: Sachin Pilot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Country kept 'on permanent boil'; culmination of factors like Agnipath, unemployment resulted in 'severe backlash' from youth: Sachin Pilot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agnipath
Advertisement