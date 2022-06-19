Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi appeals to youths to protest peacefully against Agnipath scheme, assures party's full support.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 13:58 IST
