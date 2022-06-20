Oppn's prez candidate should generate national consensus, there will be others who will do this far better than I: Gopalkrishna Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Oppn's prez candidate should generate national consensus, there will be others who will do this far better than I: Gopalkrishna Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopalkrishna Gandhi
- Oppn
Advertisement