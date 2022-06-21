Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J P Nadda meet VP M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of key BJP meet on presidential polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J P Nadda meet VP M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of key BJP meet on presidential polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venkaiah Naidu
- J P Nadda
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
Advertisement