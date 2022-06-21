Cross voting happens in such polls, nothing new in that; will find a solution: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:12 IST
