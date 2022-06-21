Eknath Shinde never told us about his CM ambitions; I am sure Uddhav Thackeray will handle situation: Sharad Pawar on Maha political crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Eknath Shinde never told us about his CM ambitions; I am sure Uddhav Thackeray will handle situation: Sharad Pawar on Maha political crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Eknath Shinde
- Sharad Pawar
Advertisement