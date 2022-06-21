Former L-G Anil Baijal had dismissed complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari but new L-G has given the nod to ACB probe: Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Former L-G Anil Baijal had dismissed complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari but new L-G has given the nod to ACB probe: Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- L-G Anil Baijal
- Tiwari
- Sisodia
- Manoj
Advertisement