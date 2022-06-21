Congress deputes Kamal Nath as AICC observer to Maharashtra in view of recent political developments in state: Party.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress deputes Kamal Nath as AICC observer to Maharashtra in view of recent political developments in state: Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- AICC
- Kamal Nath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to have 12 new conservation reserves and two sanctuaries
Wrestlers help Haryana get past Maharashtra on medals tally in KIYG
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions: education minister
Maharashtra CM approves new conservation reserves, sanctuaries in state
Mitsubishi Electric to invest Rs 220 cr to set up factory in Maharashtra