Yashwant Sinha, chosen as jt oppn candidate for prez, eminently qualified to uphold secular, democratic fabric of India: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Yashwant Sinha, chosen as jt oppn candidate for prez, eminently qualified to uphold secular, democratic fabric of India: Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jairam Ramesh
- India
- Yashwant Sinha
Advertisement