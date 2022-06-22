We should strengthen Army, but this govt is weakening it; it will have consequences during war: Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
We should strengthen Army, but this govt is weakening it; it will have consequences during war: Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Rahul Gandhi
- AICC
Advertisement