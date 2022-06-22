Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals for unanimous election of Draupadi Murmu as President, as she is daughter of the state.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals for unanimous election of Draupadi Murmu as President, as she is daughter of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Draupadi Murmu
- Naveen Patnaik
Advertisement