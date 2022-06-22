Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away: Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Eknath Shinde
Advertisement