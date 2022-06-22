Will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as CM: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
