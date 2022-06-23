Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA govt in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours: MP Sanjay Raut.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
