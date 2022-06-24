NDA Prez poll nominee Droupadi Murmu calls oppn leaders Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee seeking support for her candidature.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA Prez poll nominee Droupadi Murmu calls oppn leaders Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee seeking support for her candidature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- Mamata Banerjee
- Sharad
- Pawar
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I condemn recent heinous, atrocious hate speech by a few BJP leaders: Mamata Banerjee with reference to Nupur Sharma's remarks.
I appeal to all my brothers, sisters from all religions, castes, communities to maintain peace despite provocation: Mamata Banerjee.
I seek the immediate arrest of accused BJP leaders so that country's unity is not disturbed: Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.
India's image globally tarnished by hate speech issue: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee flays Centre for spoiling communal harmony in country