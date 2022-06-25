NDA Prez poll nominee Droupadi Murmu calls JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeking support for her candidature.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
