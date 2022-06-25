We have not quit Shiv Sena, possess two-thirds majority, says Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:19 IST
