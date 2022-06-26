AAP's Durgesh Pathak defeats BJP's Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll: Delhi CEO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 13:57 IST
