BJP's double engine government has secured double victory in Uttar Pradesh under leadership of PM Modi: CM Adityanath on Lok Sabha bypoll win.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
