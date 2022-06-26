Much more at stake than personal win or loss; democracy, Constitution under threat: Opposition's presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Much more at stake than personal win or loss; democracy, Constitution under threat: Opposition's presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yashwant Sinha
- Constitution
Advertisement