Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey wins by-election to Jharkhand's Mandar seat, defeating BJP's Gangotri Kujur by margin of 23,517 votes: Official.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
