Sinha files nomination for prez: Oppn leaders Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav among those present.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Sinha files nomination for prez: Oppn leaders Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav among those present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- Rahul Gandhi
- Akhilesh
- Yadav
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Presidential poll: sources
All parties requested NCP leader Sharad Pawar to contest President's poll as the Opposition's candidate, but he declined: DMK's T R Baalu.
Leaders requested Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to discuss with parties on joint oppn presidential candidate:T R Baalu.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi over presidential election.
Ahead of Oppn leaders' meet, Mamata calls on Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence