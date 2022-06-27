Sena rebels cite Nabam Rebia verdict, say dy speaker not competent to decide disqualification plea if notice for his own removal pending.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Sena rebels cite Nabam Rebia verdict, say dy speaker not competent to decide disqualification plea if notice for his own removal pending.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nabam Rebia
Advertisement