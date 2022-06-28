ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
