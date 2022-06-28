SALGA to launch civic responsibility campaign

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) will on Wednesday intensify its profiling mandate through a nation-wide civic responsibility campaign.

SALGA in a statement said the campaign aims to educate members of local communities about their duties and obligations towards the social and economic upliftment of their local areas by paying for municipal services rendered.

The SALGA National Executive Committee (NEC) will provide further details on the campaign and encourage active participation from citizens and members of local communities across the length and breadth of the country. The NEC will be at the Tshwane Regional Mall in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, and at Sasol Filling station in Madiba Park, in Limpopo.

SALGA spokesperson Sivuyile Mbambato said: "The campaign launch gives impetus to the organisation's intent for the fifth Term of Democratic Local Government, to focus on advancing a people-centred democratic local government.

"The campaign flows from the organisation's 2022 National Conference and 2022-2027 strategic plan to strengthen the role of local government in championing the social, economic, and material needs of their communities."

The launch will also take place at selected venues across the nine provinces.

The event will be attended by delegates from municipalities, national and provincial government, partners, and stakeholders within the local government sector.

SALGA said it aims to inspire service delivery by enabling local government to fulfil its developmental mandate, whilst being an agile force of influence.

Themed "Asisho! Let's Say It...'' SALGA aims to open-up conversations:

For citizens, encourage active citizenry in their role in paying for services to enable effective delivery by local government.

For local government, promote a capable and agile local government with citizens at the center of service delivery.

