French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia 'cannot and should not win' the Ukraine war, reports AP.
PTI | Elmau | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
