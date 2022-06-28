PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise.
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
