Shiv Sena challenges in SC Maha Governor's direction to CM Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 10:56 IST
