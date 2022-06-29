We have support of over two-third MLAs, will past any floor test number: Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
