Singhvi for Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu tells SC that allowing floor test would mean making tenth schedule dead letter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Singhvi for Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu tells SC that allowing floor test would mean making tenth schedule dead letter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singhvi
- Sunil Prabhu
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement