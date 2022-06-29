Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time, Jasprit Bumrah to lead.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time, Jasprit Bumrah to lead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- 5th Test
- Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement