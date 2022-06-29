In summit declaration, NATO calls Russia 'most significant and direct threat' to Euro-Atlantic peace and stability, reports AP.
PTI | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Spain
