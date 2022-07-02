BJP national executive appreciates 'Agnipath' scheme, govt's announcement of 10 lakh jobs: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP national executive appreciates 'Agnipath' scheme, govt's announcement of 10 lakh jobs: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP national
- Agnipath
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- lakh
- govt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mob vandalises train in UP's Ballia during protest over Agnipath scheme
Himachal CM welcomes Agnipath scheme; lashes out at Opposition for 'politicising' it
CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi, urges him to reconsider Agnipath scheme
Protests continue in Bihar over Centre's Agnipath scheme
Rajnath Singh vouches for Agnipath, says 'scheme golden opportunity for youth to join defence system, serve the country'