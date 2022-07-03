What we are witnessing is 'mala fide arrest', subsequent 'fishing inquiry': Kapil Sibal on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
What we are witnessing is 'mala fide arrest', subsequent 'fishing inquiry': Kapil Sibal on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapil Sibal
- Alt News
- Mohammed Zubair's
Advertisement