India's freedom struggle not confined to a few years, regions or people. It is about the sacrifice from every nook and corner: PM Narendra Modi at event in Andhra Pradesh.
PTI | Bhimavaram | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:08 IST
