All AAP volunteers, MLAs, ministers should be ready to go to jail, we do not fear them (BJP): Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:31 IST
Country:
- India
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi Assembly
