Lot of these incidents that are being reported are relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline: SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Lot of these incidents that are being reported are relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline: SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpiceJet
- Ajay Singh
Advertisement