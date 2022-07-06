Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh submit their resignations to PM Modi a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:01 IST
