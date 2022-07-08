Japan's Fumio Kishida says ex-leader Shinzo Abe is in ''severe condition'' after being shot and he hopes Abe will survive, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Japan
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
