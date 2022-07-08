SC grants 5-day interim bail to Mohd Zubair in connection with FIR registered in UP's Sitapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
