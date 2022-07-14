Maldives officials say Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa is taking Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore and then Saudi Arabia, reports AP.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:27 IST
