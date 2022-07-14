European Union predicts economic growth will slow, inflation to go higher this year as Russia's war darkens outlook, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
