CUET: DU will admit 30% extra students to SC/ST seats so that they don't remain vacant till last round of admissions, VC Yogesh Singh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
