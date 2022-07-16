Pendency of court cases to reach 5 cr. It can be reduced with coordination between judiciary, govt: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting spelling) Pendency of court cases to reach 5 cr. It can be reduced with coordination between judiciary, govt: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiren Rijiju
Advertisement