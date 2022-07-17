17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday: Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alva
- Sharad Pawar
Advertisement