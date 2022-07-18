Never thought even in my dreams that a person with humble background like me will get this opportunity: NDA's VP candidate Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Never thought even in my dreams that a person with humble background like me will get this opportunity: NDA's VP candidate Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhankhar
Advertisement