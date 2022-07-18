Grateful to PM Modi, leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me such historic opportunity: NDA VP nominee Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Grateful to PM Modi, leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me such historic opportunity: NDA VP nominee Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Samyukta Kisan Morcha accuses Centre of going back on its promises to farmers
Govt exploring means to extend Kisan Credit Card to fishermen not having own boats
Banks should step up compliance in issuance of Kisan Credit Cards to poor farmers: Rupala
Sukhpal Singh Khaira appointed chairman of Kisan Congress
Farmers felicitate Nadda after BJP names 'kisan putra' Dhankhar NDA's vice presidential candidate