SC to hear Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's plea seeking to quash five FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh on July 20.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
