Vice presidential poll:Oppn leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury accompany Alva during nomination filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice presidential poll:Oppn leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury accompany Alva during nomination filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mallikarjun
- Sitaram Yechury
- Sharad Pawar
- Kharge
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'ATCONG-LD VIDEO FIRFIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Cong
FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Cong
FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Cong
FIR in Chhattisgarh against Rathore, two other BJP MPs over doctored video of Rahul Gandhi: Cong
Karnataka CM must resign to ensure fair investigation in recruitment scam: Rahul Gandhi